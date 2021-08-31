CPI MP objects to JNU course listing 'jihadi terror'; terming Soviet Union, China 'sponsors of terrorism'

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Binoy Viswam, Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala has raised objection over the new course in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which lists "jihadi terror" and terms the Soviet Union and China "sponsors of terrorism".



In a letter to the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the CPI Member of Parliament on Tuesday raised objection regarding the prejudiced and inaccurate nature of the material being included in a course titled "Counter-Terrorism, Asymmetric Conflicts and Strategies for Cooperation among Major Powers" by the University as part of the newly introduced Engineering Programme.

In a letter, Binoy Viswam said that it is deeply unfortunate that higher education is being used as a platform to communalise and politicise geo-political issues through the presentation of half-truths and academically dishonest information.

"Distorting history in an attempt to serve the vested political and communal interests of a certain ideology, the contents of the course make incredulous assertions pertaining to global terrorism and political regimes that have supported it. The statements in this counter-terrorism module include assertions such as "jihadi terrorism being the only form of fundamentalist-religious terrorism" and Communist regimes of the Soviet Union and China as the "predominant state-sponsors of terrorism" that influenced "radical Islamic states".

These statements are not only historically inaccurate they are also deeply prejudiced and politically motivated, he said.

The MP further added that the authorities who drafted and approved the curriculum have acted in an irresponsible manner that goes against the very ethos of education and critical thinking that has been the hallmark of eminent institutions like the JNU.

"I must also point out that this is not the first attempt to communalise and politicise history through its re-writing or inaccurate representation," he added.

The Rajya Sabha MP appeal to Dharmendra Pradhan to immediately intervene in this matter and ensure that the University undertakes a comprehensive review of this course material through a committee of senior professors who are experts on this subject matter and ensure such biased curriculum is not allowed.

Jawaharlal Nehru University has drawn widespread outrage over its new course on counter-terrorism for engineering students pursuing a dual degree programme.

The optional course has allegedly stated that "Jihadi terrorism" is the only form of "fundamentalist-religious terrorism", and Communist regimes in the erstwhile Soviet Union and China were the "predominant state-sponsors of terrorism" that influenced "radical Islamic states". (ANI)

