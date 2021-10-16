CPI MP writes to PM Modi urging to deploy NDRF in Kerala following heavy rains

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to draw his attention towards heavy rainfall across Kerala and urged him to assist the State Government's efforts by deploying NDRF at the earliest in order to safeguard the lives of the people.



CPI MP Binoy Viswam, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said that heavy rainfall is being witnessed across Kerala. "The situation is deteriorating rapidly due to the continuous rainfall and requires the utmost attention of all authorities at both the State and Central Government," it read.

Rajya Sabha MP in a letter to PM Modi mentions that five districts of the state where a red alert warning was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"In five districts, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, a red alert warning has been issued by the IMD with numerous other places being placed on high alert as well. The unpredicted rainfall has already created great difficulty for the people and is likely to persist for the next few days. The State Government has mobilized its resources to the maximum and in order to safeguard the lives of the people, it is important that the Central Government assists the State in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts," he said in the letter.

CPI MP further urged the Prime Minister to assists the State Government's efforts and deploy the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the earliest to prevent this event from having dire consequences.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a red alert in five districts, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts of Kerala amid continuous rainfall being recorded in various parts of the state.

As per the press release by IMD, Red alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts. Whereas, Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

The state government is closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)