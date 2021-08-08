CPI-M's 23rd Party Congress at Kannur in April 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (IANS) The 23rd party Congress of the CPI-M will be held at Kerala's Kannur in April 2022, the party's Central Committee decided on Sunday.

However, the exact dates for the Congress, the highest meeting of the Communist Party of India-Marxist are yet to be decided. This is the fourth time that it is being held in Kerala, the sole state ruled by the party.