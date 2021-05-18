  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. CPI names J.Chinchurani, three new faces to be part of new Kerala govt

CPI names J.Chinchurani, three new faces to be part of new Kerala govt

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, May 18th, 2021, 13:40:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Thiruvananthapuram, May 18 (IANS) The CPI, the second biggest ally of the ruling Left Democratic Front, on Tuesday sprang a surprise when it named J.Chinchurani, a senior woman leader from the party, to become a state cabinet minister.

Incidentally after the Communist party split in 1964, this is the first time that the CPI has a lady cabinet minister.

The CPI also named K.Rajan, P.Prasad and G.R.Anil as the other three state ministers, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran.

Barring Rajan, who was a member of the outgoing assembly, all the other three are first-time legislators.

Anil's wife Latha Devi was a legislator a few terms ago.

Rajendran said the portfolio for the ministers is the prerogative of the chief minister and it will be known after the swearing-in ceremony takes place on Thursday.

--IANS

sg/ash

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features