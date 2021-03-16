CPI protests against Wasim Rizvi, burns his effigy in Hyderabad over SC petition

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) local leaders and workers from Hyderabad on Tuesday staged a protest in Amberpet against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi and burnt his effigy over a petition filed by him in the Supreme Court seeking to remove 26 verses from the Quran.



Speaking to ANI, Syed Abid Hussain Naqvi, Hyderabad CPI leader said, "Wasim Rizvi has not just hurt the sentiments of Indian Muslim's but the sentiments of Muslims from all over the world."

"By filing a petition in the Supreme Court, to remove 26 verses from Quran, Wasim Rizvi has not only hurt of sentiments of Indian Muslim's but the sentiments of Muslims all across the world."

He further said that if such acts are done by someone in an Islamic country then he would have been immediately sentenced to public prosecution.

Naqvi also alleged that Rizvi is defaming India with his deeds and demanded that he be hanged or sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sheik Nadeem, CPI in-charge of Amberpet, Hyderabad said that Rizvi is just trying to disturb the communal harmony of this nation by putting up such petitions.

"If people like Wasim Rizvi are allowed to roam free in this nation, then they will disturb the communal harmony of this country," Nadeem added. (ANI)

