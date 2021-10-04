CPI protests over Lakhimpur incident, traffic halted at ITO

Senior CPI leaders -- former Rajya Sabha MP D. Raja and general secretary Atul Anjan sat on protest at the ITO junction around at 2 p.m. on Monday.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) A group of leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday held a protest march at ITO junction here in Delhi to extend their support to the farmers who were allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The movement of vehicles from ITO to Pragati Maidan and Mandi House was halted for around 30 minutes due to the protest.

Delhi police officials were seen requesting Raja and other CPI leaders to leave the place as the protest resulted into traffic snarls at ITO junction.

After refusal by CPI leaders to leave the place and allow traffic movement, Delhi Police imposed section 144 in the area.

"Section 144 has been imposed at ITO and the surrounding areas. I would request you all to leave the place and allow traffic movement," a senior police official heard making announcement.

Later the protesters were detained and were taken to other place after which the traffic at the ITO junction could resume.

Meanwhile, talking to IANS Atul Anjan said, "What has happened in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday is not acceptable. This is a clear case of murder of farmers who were protesting against draconian laws enacted by the Centre. We demand immediate arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra."

Before this, some Congress workers of the Delhi unit held a protest march on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg in solidarity of farmers.

--IANS

