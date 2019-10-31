CPI veteran leader Gurudas Dasgupta dies of cancer

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 31, 2019 11:10 hrs
New Delhi: Veteran CPI leader and former MP Gurudas Dasgupta died on Thursday following a prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 83.

Dasgupta is survived by his wife and daughter.

He was suffering from lung cancer for the last several months, West Bengal CPI secretary Swapan Banerjee said.

"He (Dasgupta) passed away at his home in Kolkata at 6 am. He was suffering from lung cancer for quite some time. Due to his poor health, he had relinquished party posts though he continued to be a member of CPI national executive council," Banerjee said.

Dasgupta, known for his oratory skills, was a veteran trade union leader of AITUC.

