CPI(M) leader booked on daughter's complaint for missing child

Student's Federation of India activist Anupama, 22, who hails from the state capital city, fell in love with the youth wing leader of the party Ajith, a Dalit Christian, who was already married.

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19 (IANS) After a six-month long hiatus, a case was registered on Tuesday against CPI(M) leader Jayachandran and his wife on their daughter Anupama's complaint that they "forcefully" took away her child who is missing.

Her parents were not keen on the alliance of their daughter as they were Hindus.

Getting a complaint registered against Jayachandran took so long as his father was Left party's tallest leader, the couple alleged.

Anupama since April walked from pillar to post, approached local police, State Police chief, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Child Welfare Committee, but in vain, until Tuesday.

The case got registered only after media highlighted the issue.

"We are still searching for our child and we are desperately waiting for his return. Today happens to be his first birthday, but we do not have him on this very important day for all of us," said Anupama.

Jayachandran, in a TV news channel debate on this issue few days ago, said with Anupama's consent, the child was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee.

Incidentally, Anupama, who was also part of the debate, immediately denied giving the consent.

Anupama said her child was forcefully taken away at the time when she had undergone a caesarean surgery and did not have the strength to resist.

Incidentally, her husband got legally separated from his first wife in January this year and Anupama and Ajith now live together.

