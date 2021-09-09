CPI(M) to hold nationwide protest against BJP violence in Tripura: Prakash Karat

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Former General Secretary and senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Prakash Karat on Thursday blamed Tripura Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for attacking and vandalising party offices in state capital Agartala and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately take cognizance so that such attacks do not take place in future.



Speaking to ANI CPI(M) Politburo Member Prakash Karat said, "Eight CPI(M) offices were attacked by the BJP gundas and two-three have been completely destroyed and burnt down and even the State Committee office of the CPI(M) has been attacked. Ten of our comrades have been injured in this attack."

He further said, "We have decided to hold a nationwide protest against the anti-democratic attack in Tripura."

Violent clashes erupted between BJP activists and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday.

"This is not just a clash this is a planned attempt to suppress CPI(M) and the Left Front, the main opposition in the state. So we have decided to hold protests all over the country against the anti-democratic attack in Tripura demanding central government especially Union Home Minister to immediately intervene to see such attacks do not take place and the state government provide protection to all Opposition there," Karat added. (ANI)