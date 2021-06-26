CPIM's Yousuf Tarigami reiterates demand for J-K's statehood

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday reiterated the party's demand for the full restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.



The CPI(M) leader, who attended the all-party meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday, said that leaders had not gone to seek elections but to restore the rights of the people as promised by the Constitution.

"We are not ruling out elections in Jammu and Kashmir but what will happen to the people who have aspirations and demands? No assurance has been given by the Central government. The Home Minister talked about statehood in his counter speech. The Prime Minister assured outside and inside of the Parliament that statehood will be restored. So when will it happen? if we wait for the statehood then we can wait for the election as well," he told ANI.

He added, "As far as my opinion goes, we did not come to the meeting called by the Prime Minister to seek elections. We came to restore the rights which we think the Constitution of India had decided for us. These were taken without asking us."

He further said that he had come to Delhi with high hopes but would be returning empty-handed.

"I think it will still be appropriate for the country to take concrete steps to build trust among people of Jammu and Kashmir. We had come here with the hope to take back something for the people, but we're leaving empty-handed," he said.

Tarigami further demanded the release of the elderly and sick from jail and urged the government to take concrete steps to restore the economy that has suffered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and help businessmen, labourers and farmers who have suffered due to the lockdown. (ANI)

