CPM interested only in welfare of cadres, BJP for development of all: Yogi

The powerful UP Chief Minister arrived in the northern district of Kasargode in the state to flag off the state-wide yatra of the Kerala unit of the BJP, led by its state president K. Surendran, ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 21 (IANS) Tearing into the ruling CPM-led LDF government in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan government for its anti-people governance and also the way the Sabarimala temple issue was handled.

Just before flagging of the yatra, speaking in Hindi, Yogi took on the ruling Left government and said it is only interested in the welfare of its cadres, while the BJP is working for development of all.

"Just look at Tripura, where the CPM ruled for 25 years and everything was kept under leash by the CPM there. But things changed after Modiji explained to the people of Tripura what he plans to do and today the BJP is ruling with a two-thirds majority there," said Adityanath.

Delving into the ongoing protests by Kerala youth protesting against the backdoor appointments done by the Vijayan government, he said in Uttar Pradesh in the past four years he was able to give jobs to four lakh youth.

"Not long ago, the Kerala Chief Minister was making fun of the health sector in UP. In UP there are 24 crore people and now there are just around 2,000 Covid cases and we have got appreciation from the WHO. Today, look at Kerala, the whole world is laughing at Kerala as it has not been able to contain Covid," said Yogi.

"The Left government is working against the interests of the famed Sabarimala temple and it was promoting those who are against culture and tradition," added Yogi.

He also blamed the successive governments in Kerala for not taking appropriate action against the prevalence of "Love Jihad" in Kerala.

"No action was taken by the government here, while in UP we came out with a law to tackle 'Love Jihad'. The CPM here is interested only in divisive politics while the BJP is working for the welfare of all. This yatra is going to give the BJP a big boost," added Yogi.

The yatra led by Surendran will criss-cross the state and will hold 14 Maha rallies and 80 public meetings and the grand finale is to be held in the state capital on March 7 when Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend.

Among others who are expected to take part include Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Prahalad Joshi, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also former Congress leader and actress Khushboo, who recently joined the BJP.

The slogan of the yatra with the polls on the anvil is 'A new Kerala'.

