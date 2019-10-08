CPM leader Brinda Karat hits out at RSS chief for his statement on lynching

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Tuesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comment in Nagpur that lynching is a foreign concept and that some people have been trying to defame India by using this term.

Speaking to ANI, Karat said, "If RSS chief is true then the Supreme Court of India is most defamed because in July 2018 it was the Supreme Court which took note of mob lynching taking place in the country and gave 8 to 10 directions to the government, out of which not even a single one was implemented."



She further said: "The Supreme Court is talking about danger to democracy, it says if its democracy or mobocracy and today Bhagwat is saying that lynching is not part of the Indian culture."

Karat added that lynching "is not part of the Indian Culture instead it is a part of the RSS culture and that is the problem." (ANI)

