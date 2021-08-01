CPM member likely to face action over article in TMC daily

Kolkata, Aug 1 (IANS) Four days after the late CPI-M politburo member and party's state General Secretary Anil Biswas' daughter Ajanta Biswas' article appeared in Trinamool Congress' daily 'Jago Bangla', CPM West Bengal State Secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said that there is no reason to take the issue lightly and a decision will be taken following the disciplinary action of the party.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Mishra said, "What she (Ajanta Biswas) has done cannot be taken lightly but she is the member of the unit and the unit will take their decision primarily. They can serve her a show-cause and allow her to vindicate her stand. The matter will then come to the Kolkata district committee and then to the state committee".

"So long it doesn't come up to the state committee we cannot take any decision on our own. We have discipline in the party and the rule is the same for everyone. We are waiting for the report from the unit. Let the report come then only we will be in a position to take any decision," Mishra added.

Trinamool Congress, however, stood behind Ajanta Biswas. Trinamool Congress minister and previously a member of CPM, Sujit Bose said: "Every person should have the right to express himself or herself. This is the person's democratic right. I believe she has written something which is factually and historically correct".

On Wednesday, Ajanta Biswas, who is also a member of the Left party, created a buzz not only inside the party but also in the political circles of the state as she highlighted women's participation in West Bengal politics in the mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress.

Biswas, who teaches history in Rabindra Bharati University as Assistant Professor wrote the article titled "Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti' (Women power in Bengal Politics) wherein she discussed the contribution of women politicians in West Bengal from pre-independence up to the present times.

The article divided into several series -- which are yet to appear consecutively -- started with Basanti Devi -- wife of famous Bengali nationalist leader and advocate Chittaranjan Das, who made a huge contribution in Indian Independence movement along with her husband.

The series will end with Mamata Banerjee -- her rise and her contribution in Indian politics.

