CPM MLA moves breach of privilege notice against BJP MP Narasimha Rao

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): CPM MLA from Ettumanoor, Suresh Kurup has moved a breach of privilege notice against BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao over his alleged comments on the resolution passed against Citizenship (Amendment) Act by Kerala Assembly.

Earlier this week, Rao had filed a petition with Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu seeking to initiate breach of privilege and contempt proceedings against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the state Assembly passed a resolution seeking withdrawal of the CAA.

"Rajya Sabha handbook clearly states this is a violation of Parliament privileges. So, I have petitioned Rajya Sabha Chairman seeking contempt proceedings and breach of privilege proceedings against Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan," Rao told ANI here."I have studied the entire guidelines. I am a member of the committee of privileges in the Rajya Sabha," he added.Rao said what the Chief Minister has done by passing a resolution against the CAA in Kerala Assembly was "a breach of privileges of Parliament"."The proceedings in Parliament or any state legislature cannot be commented upon by any other legislature or house of Parliament, that is the convention," he said."We will also raise this issue when the Parliament convenes because a Chief Minister cannot act in a manner that leads to constitutional mayhem and administrative chaos. Citizenship is a central subject and only the Parliament has the power to legislate. What if tomorrow the Karnataka or any other state's (where BJP is in power) Assembly passes a motion against Vijayan for indulging in this very unconstitutional act," Rao said.Before the resolution was passed against the Act, the Kerala Chief Minister in a special Assembly session targeted RSS and said that citizenship law is part of an agenda."The CAA is part of an agenda. Muslims are being considered as internal enemies by RSS, which is controlling the ruling dispensation at the Centre," he alleged. (ANI)