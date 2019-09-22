CPM tears into Union Minister Pratap Sarangi for his remarks on Vande Matram

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 22 (ANI): CPM leader and former Lok Sabha MP Hannan Mollah hit out at Union State Minister Pratap Sarangi for his remarks on Vande Mataram.

On Saturday, speaking at the Jan Jagran Sabha in Odisha, Sarangi had stated, "When the staunch opposition parties of BJP have supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision of scrapping Article 370, the Congress objected it. Amit Shah has made it clear to Congress leaders that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Siachen are also part of India. Those who do not accept Vande Mataram have no right to live in India".



Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Mollah said, "These anti-national remarks are always given by ministers and BJP-RSS leaders. This is not the first time that the BJP leader has given out such a statement. They want to create division in society with such remarks."

"The only motive behind such comments is to target a specific community," he added.

The CPM leader also took a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for saying that foreigners cannot stay in India without permission.

"Foreigners cannot stay in India is a law, what is new in this. He raises questions who are foreigners. In name of foreigners what they are doing? Law is in its own place but how are foreigners misusing it." (ANI)

Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, Mollah said, "These anti-national remarks are always given by ministers and BJP-RSS leaders. This is not the first time that the BJP leader has given out such a statement. They want to create division in society with such remarks.""The only motive behind such comments is to target a specific community," he added.The CPM leader also took a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for saying that foreigners cannot stay in India without permission."Foreigners cannot stay in India is a law, what is new in this. He raises questions who are foreigners. In name of foreigners what they are doing? Law is in its own place but how are foreigners misusing it." (ANI)