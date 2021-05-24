Crackdown on liquor smugglers amid lockdown in Gurugram

Crackdown on such elements by the Gurugram police has led to the seizure of 2,074 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 2,837 bottles of country-made liquor and 96 bottles of beer during the lockdown in 2021.

Gurugram, May 24 (IANS) The lockdown seems to have given an opportunity to anti-social elements to resort to liquor smuggling in Gurugram.

During the lockdown in 2020, the district police had recovered 51,652 bottles of IMFL, 49,710 bottles of country-made liquor and 15,393 bottles of beer.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said that they have registered 380 criminal cases and arrested 389 persons involved in liquor smuggling in 2021, while in 2020, around 1,886 cases were filed and 1,941 persons were nabbed.

He informed that the police have set up 70 ‘nakas' (check-posts) besides forming patrolling parties for round-the-clock checking across the district.

"Strict instructions have been issued to all the concerned SHOs in the district to identify liquor smugglers/suppliers/bootleggers in their areas. The officers have been asked to take all possible legal action against all such persons, including under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management and Epidemics Act, etc.," Boken said.

The officer said the DCPs have been asked to put the SHOs of all police stations, especially in the bordering areas, on alert mode, and directed them to ensure that no smuggling of liquor into Gurugram takes place.

Also, all concerned officials have been asked to monitor inter-state smuggling of liquor on a daily basis.

"The officers have also been directed to remain in touch with the Excise Department officials and also the contractors for feedback, and to make sustained and focused efforts against drug smugglers/suppliers/distillers etc. Any failure in this regard would be viewed very seriously and necessary action will be initiated against those found guilty," said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

