Cracks in lake, Nepal alerts UP administration

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 9 (IANS) The officials in Kanchanpur district of Nepal have sent an alert to the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration, informing that one of its 'under repair' lake has developed cracks and may cause an increase in the water level in the Sharda river, known as Mahakali in Nepal.

The concrete around the lake, located near the river in Dharchula, has 'become weak and is under repair', the alert stated.

Officials in Lakhimpur Kheri, however, said that, so far, the 'lake crack' has no direct link with the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, and there is no reason for worry.

Meanwhile, residents of over 50 villages located near the Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit have been alerted.

"The district administration is also monitoring the water level and is in touch with Banbasa barrage staff. Villages may be evacuated, only if required," officials said.

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Singh said, "There is no need to panic. There were cracks on a dam and we were alerted. After verifying, we are constantly monitoring the water level in the river and are in regular touch with the officials at the barrage."

He further said, "As of now, there is less possibility of any major leaks as the cracks are expected to be repaired. In case of any adverse situation, we have sufficient time to evacuate the villagers."

--IANS

amita/dpb