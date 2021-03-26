'Crash Bandicoot: On the Run' now available on iOS, Android

In the all-new Crash Bandicoot mobile adventure, players will run, spin, swipe and smash their way through mysterious lands.

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game developed by King, the same company that developed the widely popular mobile game Candy Crush is officially out on iOS and Android for free.

"We are very excited for players to finally get their hands on Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. "It's been a labor of love for King to bring everybody's favorite marsupial to mobile in a way that is unique and fresh, while honoring more than 25 years of rich history with the beloved character. We wanted to make this the Crashiest Crash game ever," Stephen Jarrett, Vice President of Game Design at King said in a statement.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run aims to offer a better gameplay experience, with a variety of running challenges and exciting features that add depth and progression to the game including time trials, collection runs, base building and crafting.

The game will also be updated regularly with new cosmetic items, classic and creative new skins, and much more during regular seasonal updates.

Players can choose to join a team with friends or start their own where they can chat with other Bandicoot fans or compete against one another on asynchronous multi-player runs to climb the leaderboard and earn special rewards.

--IANS

wh/in