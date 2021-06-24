Create helpline for complaints on welfare housing: Jagan

"Separate number should be allotted for complaints over the quality of work and suggestions board should be set up in every layout with those details and the feedback should be regularly reviewed," said Reddy.

Amaravati, June 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to create a separate phone number to receive complaints over the quality of work in constructing houses in 'Jagananna' colonies and TIDCO houses.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting to check the progress with respect to construction and directed officials to solve problems in arranging water and electricity facilities required for the housing programme.

He said these works should be completed within a week in all the layouts.

Likewise, Reddy instructed officials that transport charges should not rise abruptly in view of a large number of houses being constructed.

According to the CM, it is his dream to spend up to Rs 34,000 crore to develop infrastructural facilities in 'Jagananna' colonies.

"The goal is to provide the best living standards for the poor and the colonies being set up by the housing scheme for the poor should not be turned into slums, but into good standard housing colonies for the poor and everyone from higher officials to lower staff should work with determination to achieve the goal," he noted.

Officials informed Reddy that 2.08 lakh TIDCO units will be completed in 18 months.

"Works related to mapping, geo-tagging, issuing of job cards, registration were almost completed and construction of 3.03 lakh houses has already started and construction of 7 lakh houses will start by July 10," said an official.

Similarly, construction of houses opted to be built by the government will start in the month of Sravana while the construction of first phase houses will be completed by June 2022.

Training camps are being organised for engineers, engineering assistants in villages and ward secretariats on quality assurance.

--IANS

sth/kr