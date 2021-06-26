Create state chambers in all the collectors' offices: Telangana CM

The officials have also been asked to build twin helipads in all the district collectors' offices.

Hyderabad, June 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed its officials to create 'state chambers' in all district collectors' offices for the convenience of visiting Ministers and state officials.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister ordered for keeping the inventory of all government departments land bank and assets record ready by July end.

"An estate officer per district should be appointed to enumerate government assets and lands, including their protection and monitoring. They should work under the respective district collector, " he said.

The CM also called for the appointment of a state estate officer under the purview of Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, Rao said funds worth Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore will be kept at the disposal of Ministers and district collectors respectively for the development of villages and cities.

--IANS

sth/sdr/