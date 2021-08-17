Creating infrastructure to boost manufacturing sector, says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday said, the department is creating infrastructure to boost the manufacturing sector.



He also took part in 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and paid visits to temples across the city. This is his first visit to Shivamogga as a minister.

While interacting with media, he said, "we have great opportunities during post-COVID, and work from home has become the new norm in the IT and ITES sector".

"Youths are facing the challenge of a job, the Internet and technology are going to distribute the jobs across the state and remove the pressure from capitals like Bengaluru. According to me it is a big opportunity for Shivamogga and as well as to other districts and I have committed to bring infrastructure to develop skills and will accomplish it with Shivamogga MP Raghavendra and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa", he added.

Replying to a query on privacy at new social media platforms like clubhouse he said, "We have created a new rule in the ministry which is talking about user safety and user accountability and the government will not regulate any technology, we only give rights to the users. A mission called 'Bharat net' bringing digital connectivity to every village, and the broadband will reach nearly 6 lakh villages in the next two year".

The minister visited the famous Sitaramanjaneya temple in the city. He also interacted with fertilizers shop owners on subsidies. He also felicitated Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders and Covid warriors before leaving for Dakshina Kannada. (ANI)

