CRED members can avail offers on Uber rentals

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) CRED, a credit card bill payment platform on Tuesday announced its partnership with Uber India to provide its member community with exclusive offers including discounts up to 10 per cent to 50 per cent on their next two UberGo rentals or sedan rentals, and two Uber intercity trips.

To avail the offer, CRED members can simply claim the Uber reward on the CRED app using their CRED coins. Next, they just need to tap on the 'Wallet' icon on their Uber application's menu section, scroll down to 'Add Promo Code' and enter the code they receive from CRED.

Once the code is added, members will be able to view their final ride fee at the end of their UberGo Rental or Sedan Rental and Intercity trips after the applicable discount.

"CRED is always on the lookout to associate with brands that easily integrate into the lives of its members to offer exclusive access to a wide range of products and services. Through these associations, we reward our members regularly for practicing responsible financial behaviour," Trupthi Shetty, Lead - Growth and Engagement at CRED, said in a statement.

As part of this partnership, Uber members will also receive an exclusive benefit when they pay their credit card bills on CRED. Anyone coming to CRED from Uber through the partnership will be entitled to receive Uber credits worth Rs 100 that can be used by the user at their discretion.

--IANS

wh/sdr/