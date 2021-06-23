Credit for mega vaccination goes to team effort, Jagan tells Chiranjeevi

Amaravati/Hyderabad, June 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday thanked Telugu film industry legend Chiranjeevi for appreciating the mega inoculation feat achieved by the state on Sunday when it administered vaccine shots to 13.72 lakh people across 13 districts, terming it as a team effort.

"Chiranjeevi garu, on behalf of the state government, I thank you for your kind words of appreciation. The credit goes to team effort," Reddy said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that village and ward secretariats, volunteers, ANMs, Asha workers, PHC doctors, mandal officials, district officials, joint collectors and collectors were part of the team effort in vaccinating a record number of 13.72 lakh people on a single day.

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi had heaped praises on the CM for vaccinating a record number of people in the state on a single day.

"So happy at the fabulous feat of vaccinating over 13.7 lakh people on a single day by the health teams in Andhra Pradesh. Your efforts fill confidence in everyone about defeating the Covid monster," Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

Appreciating the state health department, he said: "Way to go Team AP. More power to you."

Congratulating Reddy, the actor said: "Congrats to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his inspiring leadership."

Chiranjeevi's compliments came at a time when his younger brother and Janasena founder, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, considers Reddy as his bete noire and has even tried everything in his 'capacity' to defeat him in the 2019 Aasembly polls. Kalyan had even gone to the extent of declaring that Reddy "will never become the CM" ahead of the 2019 polls.

Chiranjeevi has been openly endearing himself to Reddy since a couple years now. He himself was a chief ministerial hopeful back in 2009 with his Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) and had aimed to defeat former CM and Jagan Reddy's father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

However, he could not win the elections but managed to secure 18 Assembly seats. He later went on to merge the PRP with the Congress.

It looks like Chiranjeevi has come a full circle with respect to Reddy, evolving from being his vociferous critic when he was an active frontline Congress leader to complementing him now.

However, the megastar from Mogalturu village is not very active in politics nowadays and going by the past comments made by Kalyan's aide Nadendla Manohar, Chiranjeevi has promised to stand by his younger brother after he (Kalyan) spends some more years acting in movies.

--IANS

sth/arm