Cremation of Unnao girls to take place on Friday

The bodies of the girls were handed over to their families on Thursday night. The girls' viscera have been preserved for further examination, police said.

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh): The cremation of the two girls, who were found dead in the field on Wednesday night, will be held on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Unnao, Anand Kulkarni, said: "The cremation will be held on Friday as per the wishes of the families. They said they will cremate the bodies on Friday as some of their relatives are coming. It is entirely their decision and there is no pressure from us. We will only maintain law and order."

Heavy police force has been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward event.

The police, on Thursday night, registered a case of murder in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls whose bodies were found in a field here even as a post-mortem revealed no injury marks. The FIR is against unnamed persons.

Apart from Section 302 (murder), the FIR also lists Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code, related to causing disappearance of evidence. The case mentioning the two sections was lodged on the basis of the family's complaint.

A third girl, who is on ventilator support at a Kanpur hospital, is being treated for suspected poisoning.

The three girls, aged 16, 15 and 14, were found in a field by the family members after they did not return till late on Wednesday night.

The family members rushed the teenagers to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead.

The other girl was rushed to a district hospital and later referred to a Kanpur healthcare facility, according to police.

The police have denied reports that the victims' hands were tied and said that there were no injury marks on the two bodies.

"Our investigation has found that bodies had no marks on them either in the hands or legs, suggesting that they were not tied," the SP said.

Unnao SP Anand Kulkarni said there was a contradiction in the statements of girls' family members.

Director General of Police Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said six police teams had been constituted and senior officials were supervising the probe.