Crew member missing from container ship off SL coast

Colombo, June 26 (IANS) A crew member onboard the MSC MESSINA vessel, has been reported missing after leaving the Colombo Port in Sri Lanka, local media reported.

A fire had erupted on the ship but was contained by Friday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, the Liberian-flagged container ship remained disbanded and adrift in the Indian Ocean halfway between the island nation and the Malacca Strait, the Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said.