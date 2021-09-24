Crew of Russia's crashed Ka-27 helicopter most likely dead: Emergencies

Moscow [Russia], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka most likely died, an emergency services' spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.



"It is highly likely that the entire crew were killed," the spokesman said.

The helicopter belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service's border department for the Eastern Arctic went missing late on Thursday and was later found 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of the settlement of Nikolayevka. There were five people on board. (ANI/Sputnik)

