Cricket match held in Varanasi for wheelchair-bound people

The first such event to be held in the city witnessed the participation of about 20-30 wheelchair-bound people."We have organised this so that people in wheelchairs do not have an inferiority complex. This is the first time an event like this is taking place. It will be remembered in Kashi's rich history," said Sumit Singh, Secretary of the Divyang Cricket Association.Dr Uttam, President of the Uttar Pradesh Divyang Cricket Association said that the program aims to build self-confidence and empower people."Through this, we aim to empower and build the self-confidence of people who are disabled. We hope that in the coming years, similar matches and events can be organised across the country as well," he said.Participants also appreciated the organisation of the event.Hublan, captain of the Mirzapur team said, "This program is very good. We will do our very best and try to win today. This will provide a platform for other disabled persons in such fields.""This is a very good platform for disabled people who are interested in playing cricket. This is a matter of pride for the city and a very good opportunity for disabled people who are unable to play traditionally. After this, we will be preparing for the Olympics," said Santosh Pandey, captain of the Varanasi team (ANI)