Cricket's maiden World Test Championship is being taken lightly (Column: Close-in)

An India-England series has always been a highlight for fans of both countries. India's Test cricket started in 1932 against England, and visits by teams touring India since 1880s have been the historical milestones that have been etched in Indian cricket.India, after their terrific win against Australia, look to be the favourites, especially at home. One cannot underestimate this England side, especially after their convincing away win against Sri Lanka recently. India, definitely have a stronger batting line-up but England boast of a world class pace attack. A side that has James Anderson, Stuart Broad, the dreaded Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes cannot be taken lightly.England have also equipped themselves with three finger spinners in their squad, to add to their bowling attack. This would, therefore, need the Indian batsmen to play at their best. The England bowlers are capable in just one good session to bring disaster to a batting side. Sri Lanka experienced this in their just concluded Test series.England captain Joe Root will be playing his 100th Test match and his team would be determined to give him a grand victory on this momentous occasion. England's batting will depend on not only Root but also on Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes to get them a big total to defend.India, on the other hand, are at home but have some issues of concern in their midst. Virat Kohli will be under pressure as a captain, although his winning streak in India as a leader has been very good. The social and digital world is full of Ajinkya Rahane's leadership skills and an undue comparison has been ignited not only by the foreign press but also by some of our own Indian journalists and commentators.The other area of concern is whether the successful stars of the last Test match in Australia be played ahead of their senior compatriots. This can lead to a healthy competition on the one hand. However, it can also go vice versa.The winner of the series, one feels, will be the team that bats well. Both India and England have bowlers who can, in most conditions, bowl a side out in both innings, but it is the batters who will make the difference.India need to continue with their positive attitude, a series win will not only be a boost for Test cricket, but a place in the finals of the WTC would be just the icing on the cake that the nation needs.(Yajurvindra Singh is a former Test cricketer. Views expressed are personal)