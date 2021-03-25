Crime against women on the rise in UP: Mayawati

She said in a tweet that crime against women in Uttar Pradesh was on the rise and the state government should take steps to control the situation.

Lucknow, March 25 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over increasing crime against women.

"It is a matter of concern that women are feeling insecure. Incidents in Pilibhit, Gonda, police atrocities in Etah and the Jhansi incident where nuns were targeted are a matter of concern and shame," she tweeted.

She urged the state government to take cognisance of the situation.

