Crime against women on the rise in UP: Mayawati

Lucknow, March 25 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh over increasing crime against women.
She said in a tweet that crime against women in Uttar Pradesh was on the rise and the state government should take steps to control the situation.
"It is a matter of concern that women are feeling insecure. Incidents in Pilibhit, Gonda, police atrocities in Etah and the Jhansi incident where nuns were targeted are a matter of concern and shame," she tweeted.
She urged the state government to take cognisance of the situation.
--IANS
amita/ash