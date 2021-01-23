Crime branch arrests man for murder of Delhi property dealer

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The staff of special investigation unit-II (SIU-II), crime branch, Nand Nagri, Delhi arrested a criminal of Khurja, Bulandshahar and solved the murder case of Rahis Ansari registered at police station Jafrabad.



The accused has been identified as Mohd Umar, according to Rakesh Pawariya, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Narcotics, Crime Branch, Delhi.

On January 13, 2021, at about 12:45 pm, one Rahis Ansari was shot dead by assailants outside his residence while cleaning his scooty. He was declared brought dead by doctors at JPC Hospital.

The deceased was a property dealer by profession. Accordingly, a case dated January 13 under Section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) r/w 25/27 Arms Act, PS Jafrabad, Delhi was registered and investigation taken up by the local police.

The entire incident was also recorded in the CCTV installed at the spot. A team of SIU-2 under the supervision of ACP Arvind Kumar led by Inspector Surender Kumar comprising SI Ashok Malik, HCs Harshit, Pankaj, Kavinder and Ct Bhanwar was constituted to work on this case.

On January 22 at about 7:45 pm, on the basis of secret information received by HC Harshit, the team apprehended one of the assailants, identified as Mohd Umar, 19, from Wazirabad Road, Nand Nagari. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining assailants. Local police have been informed.

During interrogation, accused Umar disclosed that in the year 2010, the deceased Rahees Ansari was arrested in the murder case of Muttalif in the Jafrabad area but was acquitted as witnesses turned hostile. To take revenge, Faizan, brother of deceased Muttalif, hatched a conspiracy to murder Rahees Ansari along with Mohd Umar, Wasim, and Shah Nawaz.

On January 12, 2021, at about 6.30 pm they reached Okhla Mandi, kept their car in the parking lot, and stayed at a relative's home. They also did a recce in the area of Jafrabad on the same day. On January 13 according to the plan they came to near Rahees's house and murdered him.

After committing the crime they ran to Batla House, Okhla by auto. They changed their clothes in a Masjid of Batla House and went to Khurja by Faizan's car. The next day they knew that their video had gone viral on social media and news. Hence, all of them ran from their homes. On January 22 the accused Umar was also making a plan to leave Delhi. According to the information as soon as Umar came to the bus stand near Gagan Cinema, the team caught him. (ANI)

