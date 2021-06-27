Crime Branch busts interstate drug trafficking network in Delhi; one arrested

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch Delhi on Sunday busted an interstate network of drug traffickers operating from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, supplying Heroin clandestinely in the national capital.



The Crime Branch seized 1.5 kilograms of Heroin. The accused has been identified as Mohd. Ishaq, aged 27, a resident of Bareilly.

According to the Delhi Police, in order to tackle and bust the drug menace in Delhi having an interstate supply chain especially from Bareilly, the team of Narcotics Cell, Crime Branch had been continuously developing information.

The hard work of the police team paid dividends and Sub Inspector Abdul Barkat posted at Narcotics Cell got secret information that one person namely Ishaq, a resident of Bareilly, who is involved in the supply of contraband Heroin in Delhi would be coming near District park, Nand Nagri, Delhi to supply Heroin to someone on June 22, a statement from Delhi Police read.

The police team laid a trap near District park, Nandnagri, where the drug supplier Ishaq came with the consignment of the contraband for delivering the same to the receiver and was caught red-handed, the police added.

The police also informed that an FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and further investigation is in progress to identify the entire chain of drug trafficking. (ANI)

