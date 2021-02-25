Crime branch busts prostitution racket in Goa's Calangute, 3 women rescued, 2 arrested 45

Calangute (Goa) [India], February 25 (ANI): As many as three women were rescued on Wednesday night after the Goa crime branch busted an on-going prostitution racket. Two accused have been arrested in the case so far.



According to police, the crime branch team led by police inspector Narayan Chimulkar conducted raid at Royal Village Hotel, situated at Goa's Calangute.

"The two accused have been identified as Dipak Sarkar and Ranjita D'Costa. Both the accused are residents of West Bengal," the police said.

"Three women were rescued and have been sent to protective homes," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

