Crime graph in Delhi on rise

The number of total crimes in the national capital registered this year till September 15 was 2,12,763, compared to 1,67,480 cases lodged in the corresponding period in 2018, according to Delhi Police data.

The total number of non-heinous crimes registered during this period this year was 2,08,925. The figure was 1,63,388 in 2018, said the Delhi Police data.

The concern over the rising crime graph assumes more significance as the Assembly polls in Delhi are just a few months away.

According to Delhi Police data, 1,609 cases of rape were registered from January 1 to September 15 this year.

The figure stood at 1,557 during the same period in 2018.

The data, accessed by IANS, also shows that 373 cases of murder were registered till September 15, against 338 such cases lodged in the corresponding period last year.

Stressing on "zero tolerance" towards terrorism and crime in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry recently instructed Delhi Police to be "extra vigilant" to make the city safe.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a high-level meeting on Friday directed senior MHA officials to take incidents of crime, smuggling and terror activities seriously and ensure safety to the people.

With crime graph rising ahead of the Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government would be worried as it can become an issue against it in the polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is ruling Delhi city, could rake up the issue in the elections to harm the BJP's prospects, particularly since it has been demanding that law and order responsibility should be transferred from the Centre to the Delhi government

The AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 winning the election on issues like women's safety and corruption. It had promised a clean, garbage-free, safe and a better Delhi. Reduction in water, electricity charges was the highlight of the party's election manifesto.

Considering the elections in Delhi, the Home Ministry has instructed the Delhi Police chief to take crime against women and children on priority and expedite probe in major cases along with other crimes.

As per the Delhi Police data, 342 cases of attempt to murder, 1,487 cases of robbery, 12 cases of dacoity and 11 cases of kidnapping for ransom were registered this year between January 1 and September 15

The overall figure related to reported heinous crimes was 3,838 till September 15 this year, lower to 4,092 cases registered during the same period last year.

But, the total heinous and non-heinous crime graph was much higher like snatching (4,516), hurt (972), burglary (2,216), motor vehicle theft (33,263), house theft (1,948), other theft (1,33, 246), molestation of women (2,116), other kidnapping or abduction (4,392), fatal accidents (991) and simple accidents (3,048).

If compared with previous years, the crime graph in 2018 stood at 2,50,719; in 2017 it was 2,33,580; in 2016 the number noted 2,09, 519 while in 2015 it was 1,91,377.

The data shows increase in crime every year.

Delhi's crime graph in 2014, the year when the Narendra Modi-led NDA government came to power, was 1,55,654, which increased to 1,91,377 in 2015.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)