Criminal arrested after encounter in Delhi's Dabri, pistol seized

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 26th, 2021, 16:30:03hrs
Representative Image.

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested a criminal after an encounter in Delhi's Dabri area on Tuesday.
As per information shared by the police, the accused has been identified as Suhail Khan. Around 6 previous cases are registered against Khan.

Arrest was made through a well-coordinated operation by Special Staff and Narcotics Team of Dwarka district.
The accused fired at the police team and was hit in his foot after retaliatory firing by the police.
A pistol, three live rounds and a TVS Scooty was recovered from the accused. (ANI)

