Criminal held in South Delhi, pistol and mobiles recovered

The accused identified as Islam (28) is a resident of Harijan Camp, New Delhi.

Following a tip-off, the special staff of south district on Monday apprehended Islam with one country made pistol and two live cartridges. Three motorcycles were also recovered from him, DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The accused was involved in several cases of rioting, attempt to murder, assault on government servant, arms act, snatching and murder, the DCP said, adding that with his arrest 15 cases of snatching registered in different police stations of south Delhi have been solved.

