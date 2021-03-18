Criminal injured in encounter with Police on Yamuna Expressway

Criminals managed to escape and the police said that a combing operation is underway to nab them.The police acted on information that the gang on the pretext of offering rides, used to take people from Delhi to various places in Noida and loot them before fleeing.Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (ADCP) Rannvijay Singh said: "We were undertaking a checking in the area and in the process we found a car that had crashed and inside it were three members of a gang."The gang members opened fire at the police and they retaliated and in the process, one criminal got injured and the other two managed to flee.One accused has been identified as Vikas, the police official said.Weapons and a car used by the accused have been seized. (ANI)