Criminals fearless in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday expressed dismay at the incident in which a manager of a private firm was murdered after being robbed in Noida on January 7, and said that criminals are fearless in Uttar Pradesh.

"Gaurav Chandel who worked as a Manager was murdered by criminals in Noida. The government's approach till now is lackadaisical in the murder which was committed after looting the victim. If criminals are so fearless in Noida, it's not hard to imagine what must be the conditions elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.



Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Greater Noida, was murdered on January 7 after being robbed by some unidentified persons while he was returning home.

His body was found on Tuesday morning near Sector-123 at his home. The victim worked at a private firm in Gurugram.

Ankur Aggarwal, SP City had said, "The victim was a resident of Gaur City Four teams have been formed and the police are going through the available CCTV footage. The investigation is underway in the case. We will make arrests soon." (ANI)

