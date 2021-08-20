Criminals found operating from jail in K'taka, shifted to break nexus

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant recommended the transfer of the rowdies to the ADGP (Prisons).

Bengaluru, Aug 20 (IANS) The Karnataka police department ordered the transfer of 18 notorious rowdies lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison to various district sub-jails in Karnataka on Friday.

The action has been taken to prevent rowdy elements from carrying out anti-social activities from the Central prison through their associates. Sources said the police department found that recent murders in the city were planned by rowdy syndicates inside the Central Prison.

It has also come to light that these rowdies have established a good network to pass on messages from Bengaluru prison to carry out nefarious activities in the city.

Wilson Garden Nagaraj aka Naga, Shiva aka Shivakumar, George Michael, Pradeep aka Chotte, Bombay Saleem and others were ordered to be shifted to district sub-jails across the state.

