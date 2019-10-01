Crisis over, water production back to normal: Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who is also the DJB Chairman, tweeted: "Crisis over. Water production back to normal."

In another tweet, he congratulated the team at DJB "for handling the water crisis very well yesterday".

"With two water plants shut, it was a big crisis. However, DJB team's efforts helped reduce its impact."

On Monday, Kejriwal said that the DJB had stopped operations at Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants due to high ammonia levels in the Yamuna.

"High ammonia levels due to industrial waste being dumped into the Yamuna at Panipat has forced Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants to stop operations. Haryana government has assured Delhi that they will release additional water soon to dilute the presence of ammonia," Kejriwal tweeted. Kejriwal said that he is monitoring the situation closely and have directed the DJB to ensure no part of Delhi goes dry, "even if it means diverting water from other plants to Wazirabad". However, he added that parts of Central and North Delhi may be affected. "We are working to improve the situation at the earliest."