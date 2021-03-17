Critically injured jackal rescued from Tajganj

Agra, March 17 (IANS) A male Golden Jackal aged about five years, which had met with a road accident, was rescued by the Wildlife SOS from the Mall Road in Tajganj on Wednesday. The animal has suffered multiple wound injuries and a fractured left hind limb, and is currently undergoing treatment at the Wildlife SOS hospital.

The Wildlife SOS rapid response unit in Agra responded to a distress call about a jackal that was found in a critical state on Mall Road. Shocked by the sight of the injured animal lying on the side of the road, a concerned passer-by alerted the Wildlife SOS following which a two-member team rushed to the spot.

The rescuers were careful not to cause the traumatised jackal any further stress while transferring it to the Wildlife SOS transit facility for urgent medical treatment.

Anjali Baliyan, the person who called the Wildlife SOS, said, "I found the jackal lying on the side of the road when I was out for my morning walk. I am aware of the Wildlife SOS' efforts to help wildlife in distress, so I immediately reported the incident on its helpline number."

Ilayaraja, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS, said, "A detailed X-ray examination revealed that the jackal has a fractured left hind limb and multiple injuries all over the body. We are providing all the necessary treatment and the animal is currently kept under intensive care and observation."

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-Founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "Incidents involving road accidents are increasing every year, requiring the urgent need for the public to take extra precaution. Such negligence not only puts the life of the animal at risk, but also poses threat to the safety of the people driving the vehicles. The major reason behind such incidents is lack of wildlife corridors or underpasses in and around the city limits, due to which many unsuspected animals put their lives at risk while navigating the roads, often falling victim to vehicular collisions."

The Golden Jackal (Canis aureu), also known as the common jackal or Asiatic jackal, belongs to the canidae family and is a native to the Indian subcontinent. Jackals play an important ecological role and are valuable for the health of a habitat. Omnivores in nature, they feed on small mammals, insects, hares, fish, birds and fruits and often venture into human habitats in search of the same. This species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

