Croc attacks man in UP village

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), May 24 (IANS) A young man was attacked by a crocodile in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rahat Ali, 32, had gone to Bansinagar village to attend a wedding. When he went out to relieve himself near a canal, the crocodile tried to drag him away.

"It suddenly emerged and attacked me from behind, Ali told his rescuers. He had cried out for help. Some villagers working in a nearby field rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Ali.