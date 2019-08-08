Crocodile rescued from artificial pond in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Forest officials on Thursday rescued a crocodile from an artificial pond here.

The officials avered towards the possibility that there may be more crocodiles in the artificial pond, which was made for Ganesh Visarjan to avert pollution caused in natural ponds due to idol immersion.



Earlier, a crocodile was rescued by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team on August 3 from Vadsar, a flooded residential area. It was handed over to forest department officials soon after being rescued.

The Vishwamitri river near Vadodara was overflowing a few days back due to incessant rains in Gujarat. This caused water to enter Vadodara which also brought many crocodiles from the river into the city. (ANI)

