Crocodile sighted in river in Hyderabad's Attapur, triggers panic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9 (ANI): There was panic among locals in Hyderabad's Ataour on Saturday as a crocodile was spotted in the Musi River, whose water levels had risen after heavy rainfall.



According to the local police, heavy rainfall on Friday caused water levels in Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar to rise and due to this authorities had lifted the gates of the twin reservoirs and released water into the Musi River.

Police Inspector of Rajendra Nagar, Konaganti Kanakaiah said, "A crocodile was spotted near Attapur's Musi River in Hyderabad. The flood gates of the two dams, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar were opened, so the crocodile got washed away in that water."

"The locals had spotted it and informed the police officials regarding the situation," he added.

The inspector further said that the crocodile swept away with the water and search for them is still going on.

"We have informed the forest officials about this and all the security measures are being taken by them," said the inspector. (ANI)

