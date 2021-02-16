  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Crocs opens its biggest store in India

Crocs opens its biggest store in India

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Feb 16th, 2021, 10:42:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon


From live music to photo ops, live mannequins and graffiti artists, people who walked in during the launch saw some unique and engaging activities.

The store welcomes you with the massive Classic wall, the icon of the brand. Original, versatile and comfortable, it's the iconic Classic clog that started a comfort revolution around the world. Crocs Classic clogs offer lightweight Iconic Crocs Comfort, a colour for every personality, and an ongoing invitation to be comfortable in your own shoes. With 26 holes in a pair of Classic clogs, the footwear can be personalized using Jibbitz shoe charms. Jibbitz charms are a fun, symbolic and sentimental way to represent your unique self to the world. They are little images, letters, sayings, characters, and bits of pop culture mounted on a post to pop into the holes of your Crocs Classics.


The store also has an elaborate collection of flips, sandals and slides. These are perfect for chilling at home or going for a stroll. Made from Crocs' original Croslite TM foam, all the women's sandals are incredibly lightweight and comfortable, giving them all-day wear-ability for when you are out and about.

Don't miss out on the celebration with Crocs and visit the store till February 21 to make the most of all the activities planned at the new Crocs store.

Where: B block, Connaught Place, New Delhi

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS
lh/tb

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features