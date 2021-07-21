Cross border narco-trafficking is 'terror lifeline' in J&K

"In over 95 per cent narcotics smuggling cases, we have been able to establish a direct link from across the border to fund terrorism in J&K.

Intelligence agencies believe that all cross LoC and cross international border smuggling rackets in J&K are directly linked to financing and sustaining terrorism from across the border.

"What once used to be an individual over adventurism to become rich overnight has now become a cartel operation primarily run by agencies supporting and sustaining terrorist activities here," said a senior intelligence officer.

The arrests of smuggling kingpins from Bihar and Punjab whose direct connections with the cross border narcotics traders have established the interstate dimension of this underground trade.

Security officials argue that an interstate kingpin of narcotics smuggling cannot be imagined to be getting involved in the racket without knowing the end use of the funds so generated.

"Wouldn't the interstate sponsor of narcotic trade know the origin of his consignment? If he knows the origin of such consignments then he also knows the end use of the funds generated therefrom," said a senior security force official.

Accepting the seriousness and the resultant damage narco terrorism has been doing to peace and tranquility in J&K, DGP, Dilbag Singh took a high level meeting in Jammu on July 19 to check narco-trafficking since it is used to fund various terrorist groups in J&K.

"DGP Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh chairs high level joint security meeting; reviews security situation #Jammu zone. Directs officers to give special focus on measures to check narco-trafficking as it being used to fund terrier groups," J&K police said on its official twitter handle.

The special areas of focus for curbing cross border narcotics smuggling are the LoC in Kupwara district of Kashmir and the Jammu-Samba-Kathua arch of Athe international border in Jammu division, said an senior police officer.

It is estimated that during the last two years, the security forces, 'especially the local police', have been able to seize narcotic consignments costing over 500 crore in the international market.

--IANS

sq/in