CRPF 'Madagaar' Helpline number restored in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday announced that its 'Madadgaar Helpline' number 14411 was restored after it went inactive due to communication disruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, CRPF said, "14411 Restored: #Kashmiri students and general public residing in Kashmir or outside can contact #CRPF Madadgaar on 24x7 toll-free number 14411 for speedy assistance."



In the tweet, CRPF also mentioned that people can also seek help on its Twitter and Facebook handles @CRPFmadadgaar and @CRPFmadadgaar.

According to the tweet, people can contact the helpline number for Medical Assistance, Pilgrimage Tourist assistance, Public Safety and Security, Domestic Violence and Eve Teasing, Public Utilities, Natural Calamities, Assistance to Poor, Sports Assistance, Educational Assistance, Civic Action Programme and Recruitment and other information. (ANI)

