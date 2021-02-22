CRPF collaborates with LPU to provide nutritious meals

The institute will train CRPF's cooking staff to prepare nutritious meals keeping the physical and mental requirements of the force in mind, an official statement said.

Jalandhar (Punjab), Feb 22 (IANS) In a bid to keep its personnel fit and healthy, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has collaborated with Lovely Professional University (LPU) to establish the Institute of Immunity and Nutrition Management here.

A special focus area of the training will revolve around immunity building to ensure the force is better prepared to handle any seasonal diseases caused by viruses and bacteria.

A herbal park and organic farming areas have also been developed at the GC Jalandhar campus to this effect.

The cooks will be trained and upskilled in 20 different modules prepared by the faculty members of the university's School of Hotel Management.

They will teach cooking, hygiene, working with kitchen appliances, food storage, preparing different dishes, salads, soups, ensuring sanitisation and preparing and serving immunity-boosting food.

--IANS

vg/kr