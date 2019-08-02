CRPF deployed outside Unnao rape survivor's house, Lucknow's KGMU

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): In line with the recent Supreme Court order, CRPF personnel were deployed for the protection of the family of Unnao rape survivor outside their residence in Makhi village on Friday.

The central forces were also deployed outside King George's Medical University in Lucknow, where the victim and her lawyer are undergoing treatment after being seriously injured in a road accident last month.

Armoured trucks were also present outside the residence of the rape survivor.On Thursday, the top court had directed that central security should be provided to the survivor's family and ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to pay Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation and provide security to the victim, her lawyer, mother and other relatives.The state government had handed a compensation cheque to the mother of the rape survivor in Lucknow.The apex court asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident in Raebareli, where the two aunts of the rape victim were killed in the mishap on July 28.Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi gave a direction to the agency after dismissing Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta's plea for a month's time to complete the probe.On July 28, a truck rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Raebareli. The victim and her lawyer, who is being treated at King George's Medical University are stable but still in a critical condition, the hospital said on Wednesday.The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the matter was transferred to the CBI on Tuesday.Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail.The BJP expelled Sengar, the main accused in the case, from the party on Thursday. (ANI)