CRPF DG discusses Jammu and Kashmir situation with Home Secretary

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 12 (ANI): CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar on Thursday met Home secretary AK Bhalla at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital and discussed about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Secretary In-charge Kashmir (Division) was also present during the meeting.



MHA sources told ANI that CRPF DG meeting with the Home secretary was a routine meeting, however, the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir was also discussed.

The sources said that the CRPF DG briefed Home secretary about the current situation of Kashmir including about the large scale of CRPF deployment in the valley to counter insurgency and maintain law and order situation.

The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is being closely monitored by the central government since the abrogation of Article 370.

All landlines have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir along with postpaid mobiles in Kupwara and surrounding areas. (ANI)

