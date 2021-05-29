CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh gets additional charge of NIA chief

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldeep Singh was on Saturday given additional charge of National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief as the incumbent DG of the anti-terrorist agency is to retire at the end of this month.

The Ministry of Home Affairs assigned the additional charge to Singh, a 1986-batch West Bengal cadre officer, who has been handling the post of CRPF Director General since March 16 this year.